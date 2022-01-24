A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and Manchester City make a significant contribution.

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)

Toure joined City in 2010 from Barcelona as a Champions League winner and will be regarded as one the club's best ever players.

He scored the winning goal in the 2011 FA Cup final for City before winning the first of three Premier League titles two years later. Toure played 101 times for the Ivory Coast and is a two-time winner of the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Mahrez has to be one of the best value-for-money signings in the history of the Premier League. He joined Leicester City for just £450,000 and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year when the Foxes won the title in 2016.

A move to City followed and Mahrez, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria in 2019, has already added another two Premier League titles to his trophy cabinet, along with one FA Cup and three League Cups.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)

Emmanuel Adebayor played for four Premier League teams - City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace - and scored an impressive 97 times in 242 games.

He was named the BBC's African Footballer of the Year in 2007, but never won a trophy in English football.

