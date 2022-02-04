Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Hartlepool

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Hartlepool got a great result against Blackpool in the third round but this is obviously a much bigger test.

Palace are paying for the coaches for the Hartlepool fans travelling down from the North East, which is a lovely gesture - but I don't think they will get to see a shock.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player with Arsenal and Manchester City and he will know all about the importance of a cup run, and the positive effect it can have.

Vieira's had a very strong first campaign as manager anyway, and there is no way Palace are getting relegated. Imagine the buzz if they get through another couple of rounds and have Wembley in their sights.

Find out how Lawro and Mist think the rest of the weekend's FA Cup fixtures will go