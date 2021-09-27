Brilliant Bees spoil Salah's century

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Take a bow, Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side deserve all the plaudits that come their way after matching Liverpool for long spells in a terrific – frankly, bonkers – game of football.

Lesser teams may have wilted after falling behind – twice – to the 2019-20 Premier League champions, but the Bees never let their heads drop and on another day could have emerged with a victory.

They would have claimed all three points if Ivan Toney’s late goal hadn’t been disallowed, correctly, for offside, but that minor setback did little to dampen the spirits of the home supporters at full-time.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, felt Liverpool should have had “four, five or six” goals after spurning several opportunities to add to their three-goal haul.

Mohamed Salah, who netted his 100th Premier League goal for the club at the Brentford Community Stadium, should have put the visitors 4-2 up from Sadio Mane’s pass but scooped his effort over the crossbar and onto the roof of the net.

Curtis Jones also struck the woodwork for the Reds and Diogo Jota was denied by a phenomenal save from David Raya, but Brentford – and second-half substitute Yoane Wissa – had the last word.