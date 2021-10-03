Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Rodgers Reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't think we deserved much more than that. We went ahead against the run of play but it was two great finishes by Kels (Iheanacho) and Jamie (Vardy). We are still searching for that stability in our defending in the final third. They get the two opportunities and score. It's my job now to find the balance of the team to get us defending with much more security.

"We don't want to use excuses. In the league table you don't get mitigating circumstances. We should still do better in our positioning in the box for some of the goals. It's an area we can look at in the international break. There hasn't been a lot of time to train but we need to analyse it and reflect and see where we can be better.

"There was a mental strength today. When the momentum goes against you, you could lose that game 3-2 but we reacted really well and I know the talent in the squad and I also know they have the mental strength and experience. It's a long season, we'll take the point today from a tough place to come and get a result."