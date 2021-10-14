Aston Villa v Wolves: Last time out

Aston Villa host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In March, the West Midlands derby ended in a goalless draw at Villa Park.

Villa, who were still in contention for a European place at the time, hit the crossbar twice through Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa during a dominant early spell.

But, as Villa faded after the break, Wolves sparked into life in the second half yet missed several chances to claim all three points.

Romain Saiss blazed an effort over the bar, while a close-range effort from Conor Coady drew a superb save from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to ensure the points were shared.