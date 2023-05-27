St Mirren 0-3 Rangers: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

The Rangers team that starts next season might look very different to the one that ended this campaign.

Still, this was a chance for the Rangers players to show Michael Beale what they can do. A few showed up well, but questions still surround the squad as a whole.

Ultimately it was hard to judge this side based on today, with nothing on the line in this game and the tempo really showed that.

Adam Devine played a big part in the third goal and many Rangers fans will want to see more of him - and other youngsters - next season to see if they're ready for the step up.

Even the match winner, Fashion Sakala, might wonder what his role is next year. Is he a first pick on the team sheet in the vision Michael Beale has?