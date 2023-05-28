Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Chelsea ended the season as they spent it - missing the target.

Frank Lampard said his final match showed Chelsea 'played like themselves' again, but they were only held by Newcastle because they couldn't convert their chances in the end.

Lewis Hall, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix all missed golden opportunities in the second half, which was dominated by the Blues.

But even a win wouldn't have papered over the fact that this is their worst season for 27 years. Chelsea ended on 44 points, 27 behind their opponents, who returned to the Champions League.

It is looking like Mauricio Pochettino will be next in at Stamford Bridge, and though there is a lot of talent for him to work with, he'll desperately need to solve the goalscoring issue.