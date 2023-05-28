Dons rout sends Celtic into final 'full of confidence' - McGregor

Callum McGregor says it was important Celtic "reminded everybody why we’re champions" as they warmed up for their tilt at the treble by thrashing Aberdeen.

After no wins in three games, Ange Postecoglou's men roared back to form by wrapping up their triumphant league campaign with a 5-0 hammering of Aberdeen before next weekend's date with destiny against Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

“The level of football we’ve reached this season, the style we’ve done it in and attitude we’ve shown is first class," said captain McGregor.

“It was important after the last couple of games that we reminded everybody why we’re champions. If you sum up the season in 90 minutes that was as close as you’ll get. Five goals, clean sheet, relentless mentality, and it sets us up really well for next week.

“We wanted to go in full of confidence and the best way to do that is performance levels and get a result."

Defender Carl Starfelt added: “We wanted to end the league campaign in a really nice way and we did it.

“It’s not an easy thing to win the treble, but we’re so close now. We need to go into the final with 100% focus and we can end the season in the best possible way."