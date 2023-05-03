Billy Gilmour says "patience" has been the key for him this season as he pushes for a regular place in Brighton's team.

The former Chelsea midfielder has struggled for game time since his move to the Amex, but put in an impressive display in Albion's demolition of Wolves on Saturday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Gilmour said: "When playing [under De Zerbi] it's good because you understand how you want to play, but when you're sitting on the sideline or not involved it's a strain because you want to be part of it - you want to play every game.

"I've got top team-mates around and about me. I’ve got Moises [Caicedo], who's playing an unbelievable season, Alexis [Mac Allister] is playing an unbelievable season, Pascal [Gross] as well. Every single one of us is putting in the hard graft and it's not easy for the manager to pick the team, so we need to push forward as a team and finish as high as possible.

"Patience is literally what it has been. Patience, being ready, working on myself, making sure I'm ready when called upon, like I did there [against Wolves]."

Scotland international Gilmour will now be hoping to get a more regular spot in the side as the Seagulls push for European football next season.

"It's very special here. Staff, fans, the group that's round about everyday, when we're in training we're happy, ready to go and excited about what can happen," he added.

"We need to make sure we keep playing in the way we want to play, keep winning games and pushing up the table.

"We're in a good place, we know our style of play, we know how we want to breakdown teams - and we can only do as best as we can and give it our all."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds