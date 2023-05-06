Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I'm happy. We came in off the back of a tough run, it's been a tough year and there is a lot work to do.

"But the performance and the result in isolation are really good, we deserved to win the game. It's a nice step forward for the lads. To work hard and come to a place that has been very hard for a lot of teams this year... I'm very happy."

On changes to the team: "In the modern game, those changes are huge. It's important with the squad that we have that people feel like they can come in and affect the game. We've worked towards that and I think every one of them did.

"Joao Felix gets his goal. All involved in the goals and active in the game. That's the competition you need if you want to compete at the level we want to get to."

On N'Golo Kante's more advanced role: "It's worked for us a few times. He was fantastic in that area against Real Madrid.

"A lot of people consider him a defensive midfielder because he's so good at defensive actions. But a lot of his stuff is really front foot and we can be really good higher up the pitch with his actual end product.

"He drives into the box, he's great. He's played a few games on the bounce now so we had to take him off for legs but if he's fit and playing well, you'd have him for every minute of every game."

On Bournemouth's penalty shout: "On first viewing I thought it wasn't. But if you say it wasn't and VAR says it wasn't, that's good enough for me. Maybe in the period of time since I've been here, we've deserved that twist of luck - if it was a twist of luck."

On confidence: "I don't know why the players can't grasp it, there are a few younger players we've brought in and it doesn't matter if you've won a World Cup, you're moving to the Premier League. There are a few players finding their feet.

"Typically at Chelsea, one or two have fed into the group and now we have more. It's understandable that as a group finding rhythm and confidence can be difficult. This is a first step, it won't be plane sailing but there is talent there and the players need to come together to get us to where we want to be."