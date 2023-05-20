Livingston 2-1 Dundee United: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

The bubble has officially burst for Jim Goodwin. With three wins on the spin heading into the split, it looked like United might be the ones to pull themselves out of danger.

Instead they've lost three from three, and Goodwin has just two games to avoid disaster. Right now, his side are careering towards the edge of the cliff with no sign of slowing down.

Livingston were in the worst form in the bottom six before today. This game would have been targeted as the turning point.

Instead, United gave themselves far too much to do with more disastrous defending.

And when they threw everything forward, it mainly involved kids. Without Steven Fletcher, Rory MacLeod was entrusted up top. When it didn't quite work for the youngster, 18-year-old Miller Thomson was thrown on alongside Matthew Cudjoe and Kai Fotheringham. Worrying signs.