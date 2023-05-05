Barry Robson has urged his Aberdeen players to be "brave" when they take on Rangers in the "cauldron" of Ibrox on Sunday.

Having beaten Rangers for the first time since 2019 in their previous outing, the resurgent Dons are aiming to extend their winning streak to eight matches and tighten their hold on third place.

Robson, who was confirmed as pernmanent Pittodrie boss this week, said: “It’s been a good run, the players have been outstanding. Credit to them and how hard they’ve worked for each other, they’ve got a good bond.

“It’s a very difficult game at the weekend to go down there to face a very good Rangers side who are a hard team to play against.

“We know we need to be bang at it in every department to try and get a result.

“My biggest thing as a player, as a person or as a manager is to go down there with no fear and go and enjoy the cauldron.

“When you’re a young player and you’re coming into the game, that’s where you want to play, in a big arena where the pressure is on, where it’s hostile and they want to come after you.

“That’s where your mindset needs to be as a player, don’t fear it. You might come up against bigger or better players but you have to try and embrace it.

“My message to the players is clear - be brave with and without the ball.”