Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

The prospect of relegation sends an icy chill through the bones of the Everton faithful.

Only Arsenal have had a longer uninterrupted spell in English football's top flight and it would be a blemish on the body of a club with an illustrious footballing tradition.

If it came about, it would lead to a destabilising period of player turnover and all at a time when their fantastic new stadium at Bramley Moore is rising impressively on the north docks.

For these reasons and a million more, Sean Dyche and the Everton players have to make sure that it simply does not happen. They have five games to salvage their season. Those given the honour of wearing the royal blue jerseys in this vital period of the club's history must show bravery, determination and resilience to preserve the Blues' status.

Relegation for Everton would be disastrous - but it's worth bearing in mind that relegation was disastrous for Manchester City in 1996.

It was also disastrous for Newcastle twice in 2009 and 2016.

It is undoubtedly an unbearable prospect. But it doesn't mean terminal decline.

Analysis on what it would mean for the other clubs in the relegation scrap