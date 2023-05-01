Livi unveil new season ticket scheme

Livingston have announced that from next season, season ticket holders at Almondvale will be able to access all home league games for both the men's and women's teams.

Livingston women are close to securing promotion to SWPL Two, the second tier of women's football in Scotland, while David Martindale's side currently sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

An adult season ticket will cost £370, and will also allow holders to see reserve and youth team games from both men's and women's sections of the club.