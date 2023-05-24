Rangers v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has scored 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances against Hearts, including nine in his last eight such starts against them.

Hearts are winless in eight away league games (D3 L5) since beating St Johnstone 3-2 in December. Indeed, the Edinburgh club are the only side without an away win in the Scottish Premiership in 2023.

Rangers have won each of their last seven home league games, last winning eight in a row in February 2022.

Hearts are without a top-flight win at Ibrox since March 2012 when they won 2-1 under Paulo Sergio, failing to win in 11 such trips since (D2 L9).