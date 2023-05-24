Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It will be interesting to see whether there is any clarity around Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui today.

Last week Lopetegui said he was told of Financial Fair Play issues that could hinder planned summer recruitment, without which he feels it would be very difficult to compete in the Premier League.

In addition, my understanding is club officials would be surprised if rival suitors weren't looking at Lopetegui given his background and the job he did in keeping Wolves up this season - an achievement that has gone unnoticed, it has been felt.

Wolves fans are concerned about the prospect of Lopetegui leaving but the FFP issue is real.

Premier League rules mean clubs can only rack up losses of £105m over a three-year period - and in their last financial results, Wolves posted a £46.1m loss.

This season, they signed 10 senior players, plus two on loan and the only departures for significant fees were Morgan Gibbs-White, Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Vinagre - suggesting another hefty loss in their next accounts.

That will restrict what Wolves are allowed to spend this summer without selling some of their star names.

