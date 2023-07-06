We asked for your suggestions on who was Wolves' best bargain signing.

Here is a selection of your views:

Doug: We've had some good ones. Dean Sturridge, who helped us into the Premier League in 2003, cost £350,000. The perhaps-overlooked Andy Thompson, who cost a pittance. But there's only one answer really – Steve Bull. Bully went on to play for England although he never got to the Premier League, even though I remember him nearly joining Coventry City once.

George: Joao Moutinho for £5m from Monaco or Ruben Neves for £15m from Porto. Together, they ran the Wolves team for years, playing lovely football.

Martin: Max Kilman for £40k is something. They are talking about £40m for him now in today's market!

Brian: I think our best buy was Kenny Hibbitt, who was signed from Bradford Park Avenue for £5,000.

Jacob: Got to be Matt Doherty. Signed for 75,000 euros and went on to play through from League One to the Europa League!