Joe Lewis has admitted he leaves Aberdeen "with no regrets" as the goalkeeper departs Pittodrie after seven years.

The 35-year-old has played 271 times for the Dons, following his move from Fulham in 2016 and has previously been club captain.

He was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season in 2016-2017 when Aberdeen finished second in the Scottish Premiership and runners-up in both domestic cups to Celtic.

“I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club, so it feels quite emotional to be moving," Lewis told the club's website.

"I have no regrets. I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt and I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.

“The supporters took to me immediately and during the last seven years have stuck with me through thick and thin so I’d sincerely like to thank them.

“The club is in a fantastic place right now. There is a lot to look forward too and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point this season to support the boys."