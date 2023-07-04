Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

Aston Villa are heavily linked with the acquisition of central defender Pau Torres from Villarreal, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting, external that all documents have been signed and sealed.

His arrival will represent a real statement of intent from Villa's hierarchy - and new president of football operations Monchi - who looks set to help bring in a player who has previously been linked with European heavyweights such as Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Not only that but Emery will be reunited with a defender who thrived under his management at Villarreal and who he described back in 2021 as an "amazing player" who will play at "the highest level".

While he won't be doing that initially, Villa fans will hope the 26-year-old's arrival will mark the dawn of a new era as the club competes in Europe for the first time since 2010 in the former Arsenal boss' first full season in charge.

As the graphic shows, Torres being comfortable on the ball makes him the ideal candidate to fit Emery's style of playing out from the back, while his ball carrying and ability to break lines with incisive passes into the midfield should help Villa continue their evolution as a possession-based side.

While not being the most aggressive defender in terms of interceptions and aerial duels won - ranking amongst the lowest in La Liga for both last season - his positional play is excellent and he is unlikely to be intimidated by the physicality and pace of the Premier League.

If he is to play alongside Tyrone Mings however - as another left footer - Emery must decide who is more comfortable playing on their weaker side, which may take some adjustment.

As Villa look to kick on from a remarkable second half to last season, adding a Europa League winner, Champions League semi-finalist and experienced Spain international is a clear indication of the level of ambition that exists at the club.