We asked you for your reaction to Manchester City completing the Treble.

Here are some more of your comments:

Rhys: Liverpool and Manchester City have lifted football to heights never seen before. 2018 City, 2020 Liverpool and 2023 City would run circles around the Manchester United and Arsenal teams of the past.

Andy: From watching them at Wembley in the play-off final against Gillingham, just after United won the Champions League, I never dreamed that we would win anything in my lifetime. I was just happy being a City fan. But, like so many thousands of City fans, I kept the faith.

Philip: Manchester City play for each other. They are a true team with no prima donnas. This is the manager's philosophy.

Ian: Erling Haaland was the missing link. They have world class operators in every position. No visible weaknesses. A supreme squad built to operate in four competitions. Oh… and they have the best manager in the world.

Steve: Under Pep Guardiola this side have redefined how football should be played. They are now equal to the Barcelona treble-winning side. Simply a beautiful football team!

Gary: City were nowhere near their best but they did it. Great champions find a way and City did that. They are without doubt the greatest Premier League team of the modern era.