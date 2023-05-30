Dundee announce near £900,000 loss for year to May 2022
Dundee have announced a loss of £892,440 for the year to May 2022.
The Dens Park club ended season 2021-22 bottom of the Scottish Premiership but will return to the top flight next season after winning the Championship.
And Dundee expect to make a loss for the year to May 2023.
"The club recorded a loss of £892,440 with an overall deficit of £3,392,308," the club said., external
"It is important to highlight the impact of Covid-19 and that restrictions were still in place affecting income and revenue.
"Football Partners Scotland (FPS), controls over 75% of the club’s shares and they will continue to provide the financial support for the company."
This week, Dundee announced Tony Docherty as their new manager.