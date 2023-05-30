Dundee have announced a loss of £892,440 for the year to May 2022.

The Dens Park club ended season 2021-22 bottom of the Scottish Premiership but will return to the top flight next season after winning the Championship.

And Dundee expect to make a loss for the year to May 2023.

"The club recorded a loss of £892,440 with an overall deficit of £3,392,308," the club said., external

"It is important to highlight the impact of Covid-19 and that restrictions were still in place affecting income and revenue.

"Football Partners Scotland (FPS), controls over 75% of the club’s shares and they will continue to provide the financial support for the company."

This week, Dundee announced Tony Docherty as their new manager.