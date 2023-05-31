Arsenal have no intention of selling Emile Smith Rowe, 22, this summer and hope the injury-hit England forward will return to fitness and form at the European Under-21 Championships, (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leeds United and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto, 19. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, has received a lucrative bid from Arsenal. (BILD - in German, external)

Aston Villa are eyeing Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, who is expected leave on a free transfer this summer. The Spain international, 27, has also attracted interested from Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan. (Sun, external)

