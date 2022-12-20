Brighton chief executive Paul Barber hopes the global impact of having a World Cup winner in Alexis Mac Allister will help grow the club in all aspects.

The 23-year-old topped BBC Sport's player rater as Argentina beat France, beating both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

"It was one of the things that stuck out to me was how much the club's name and the city got mentioned in the final," Barber told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I think it can only do us good in our profile across the world in recruiting other players, working with our sponsors and also a great sense of pride for our staff, directors, players and coaches."

On Mac Allister's return, he added: "We are still waiting to hear from the Argentina FA on what their plans are but it would be pretty mean as a club to deny him the chance to visit his homeland.

"I saw the scenes in Buenos Aires overnight and to not experience that I think would be a huge missed opportunity.

"We hope to get him back as soon as we can but once he has had a chance to decompress and enjoy the moment, which is really important in any sporting occasion especially the World Cup final."

