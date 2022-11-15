A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

In a real sense, it was a miscued penalty and a VAR decision that were the difference between misery and elation for Crystal Palace fans on Saturday.

Had Patrick Vieira secured a win, his team would have leapfrogged rivals Brighton taking seventh place. But, in defeat, he faces re-raised questions previously buried by successive victories.

Confirmation bias and football fandom go hand-in-hand, and those concerned about a lack of potency in front of goal would have felt fully justified by the team's failure to get a shot on target against Nottingham Forest.

The issue would likely be compounded in a typical season, with the fixture list only intensifying into the Christmas period - fortunately, the World Cup is a welcome, or timely, reprieve.

Vieira appeared to share that sentiment in his post-match comments:

"I'm looking forward to it, like the players and staff. We will take the break to reflect on the first part of the season."

That reflection is likely needed - the team is in a puzzling place. The raw talent appears to be there but is either hampered tactically or by the summer's recruitment issues.

Much like Vieira, we have time to ponder this one on Tuesdays with some breathing room away from Premier League matches.

Next week's focus: The attack.