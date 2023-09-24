Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Mauricio Pochettino must be wondering if he's broken a mirror or crossed the path of a black cat.

Chelsea just cannot catch a break right now - but they are also proving the architects of their own downfall.

They created at least half a dozen clear-cut opportunities against Aston Villa and failed to take a single one - other than Axel Disasi's offside header - and that's hardly a new story.

The Blues have failed to score in 13 Premier League games in 2023 - a division-high figure - and have not come from behind to win a game in almost a year.

Personnel-wise, Christopher Nkunku's injury after a promising pre-season was bad luck but Nicolas Jackson seems to want to collect cards more than he does goals.

His suspension, for a fifth yellow in six games, gives Pochettino more problems alongside Malo Gusto's three-game ban for his red card.

It's hard not to feel Chelsea's return of just five points from 18 is a tad unfair but they really start to making their own luck, especially in front of goal.