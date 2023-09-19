'Man City have been on fire from the start of the season'

Chris Sutton said Manchester City were "relentless" as they began their Champions League defence with a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade.

The victory meant Pep Guardiola's side have now gone 27 European games unbeaten at Etihad Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I don’t think Red Star were red hot in the first half. Manchester City wasteful with their opportunities and Haaland in particular.

"Red Star went in front just before half-time, bit Manchester City responded early in the second half as great teams do. Alvarez had a superb game and it was a wonderful goal from Rodri. It’s the perfect start for Manchester City.

"They are just absolutely relentless. This is the norm for Manchester City. They are dominant in the Premier League, they were dominant in the Champions League last season. The worry for everybody else and across Europe is that they didn’t have a great deal of time off in the summer and we expected them to come back and ease their way into the season and be slow starters. It’s been the complete opposite.

"They have been on fire from the start of the season. The one worry is their squad isn’t the biggest anyway and they are a little bit thin now with Bernardo Silva who went off just before half-time. But they always find a way of coping don’t they?"