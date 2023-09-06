'Surely they could've waited until they got in the dressing room'

Football Firsts with Defoe and Deeney

In the latest episode of Football Firsts with Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney on BBC Sounds, the former top-flight strikers discuss some of the most memorable red cards in the Premier League.

Deeney's mind jumps straight to an incident in 2005, when Newcastle team-mates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer ended up fighting each other on the pitch during a match against Aston Villa.

He said: "I always think of this moment and imagine what the dressing room was like after, how do you come back from that as a team?"

Defoe replied: "When you think about teams, especially Newcastle, a big club, you think about standards.

"When senior players are fighting on the pitch, even in training that shouldn't happen, but on the pitch in a Premier League game is terrible.

"Surely they could've waited until they got in the dressing room."

