'We will only get better from here'

Man City hat-trick hero Erling Haaland speaking to PLP: "It started a bit sloppy but we ended in a good way. Important win, we go into the international break having won four in four. Good start to the season.

On City's slow start to the game: "Every year is like this at this club. We start a bit late and a bit sloppy because we play right until the last game [of every season] because we are the best club. It is how it is. We will only get better and better from here.

On his hat-trick today v Fulham: "I'm back. No problem for me. I am always hungry. It's a new season and I am ready for him.

On if the side need Guardiola given they are performing so well without him: "Good question. I think he misses us, we also miss him sometimes too. So we look forward to having him back."