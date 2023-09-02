Fulham have signed Alex Iwobi from Everton on a contract until the summer of 2028.

The 27-year-old midfielder said: "I'm buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started, I’m excited to start my journey here.

"Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully I can bring something to the Club."

Tony Khan added: "I'm happy to welcome Alex Iwobi to Fulham! He’s an exciting and versatile player whom we've admired for some time.

"He has experience in the Premier League and in international competition with Nigeria. We're excited that Alex has joined us on a long term contract, and we believe that he'll make a valuable contribution to Marco’s squad!"

The Cottagers have also signed left-back Fode Ballo-Toure from AC Milan for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Khan said: "He's a talented left-back with great experience, and his arrival will strengthen the depth of the squad.

"We’re pleased that Fode has joined Marco’s squad and is ready to compete for us in the Premier League."

Catch up on all the deadline day signings