Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham: What Postecoglou said

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou to BBC Sport: "I thought the first half was really good. Some of our football and intensity in our play was really good. We kind of knew Bournemouth would put us under some pressure. I thought we held out really well. We didn't start the first half too well, in the first 10-15 minutes, but then after the second goal we controlled the game really well. I was really pleased through most of it that we maintained our discipline."

On James Maddison: "He's great for out set-up. I said before the game that he's the kind of guy that when the ball gets to his feet, things happen. He also works hard for the team, which is important for us. We can't just have players who are good on the ball. He embraces that side of it. He works really hard and he wins the ball back. I thought it was a good performance from him."

Postecoglou wants to see more players scoring goals: "It makes us a more difficult team to try and stop because the goals can come from different avenues, so we want to be that sort of team. It's not just because Harry has left, it's the way I set my teams up."

On further transfer window activity: "I reckon there'll be a lot happening before the window shuts. How much I'm going to be involved, I'm not really sure. But I've got a feeling there will be a fair bit of activity this week."

On Tottenham fans singing: "It's nice. They're part of this. We need their energy and their support. We give back for the support they've given us, that goes hand in hand. I said before the game, the more we are united as a football club, the better chance we have of success."