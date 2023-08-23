Blues fan Newell eyes Villa scalp

Despite being photographed wearing an Aston Villa shirt as a young kid, Joe Newell is a dyed-in-the-wool Birmingham City fan.

So helping Hibs to a stunning upset over the Blues' fierce rivals in the Europa League Conference play-off would be extra sweet for the midfielder.

"There's one dodgy picture of me in a Villa top when I was four but I'm a Blues fan, always have been," the 30-year-old said ahead of Wednesday's first leg at Easter Road.

"There's a lot more Villa where I'm from. My fiancee is Villa, my dad's Blues, his brother is Villa. My best mate is diehard Villa.

"Listen, I'd love to beat them, don't get me wrong. But whether it was Sunday at home to Raith in the cup or Villa at home on Wednesday, you go into each game trying to win. I won't let that (being a Birmingham fan) get into my thinking too much."

Hibs have already dispatched Andorrans Inter d'Escaldes and Swiss side Luzern but Newell is well aware Villa, who finished seventh in the Premier League last term, are a massive step up in quality.

"We probably couldn't have got a harder draw but both legs will be very special," he said.

"No matter what the outcome, we've got to enjoy it, work hard and give a good account of ourselves.

"Some people would call us underdogs in the Luzern game but they were a top side and we scored five goals and got through.

"Villa are a massive club, their finances will be chalk and cheese compared to us, they've just put four past Everton at the weekend, so we know how hard it will be. But it's football, it's a sell-out at Easter Road and anything can happen.”