Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

As Tottenham fans made their way down the High Road on Saturday evening, elated, thrilled and perhaps a little relieved by what they had seen against Manchester United, the new Spurs manager was quietly making some very important points about the squad that has embarked on the 2023-24 season.

Ange Postecoglou reminded reporters just how young some of the key players involved in the victory were.

Pape Sarr, who was a ball of energy in midfield and lashed home the opener, is just 20-years-old. Destiny Udogie, who made a very promising home debut, is also just 20-years-old. Both players showed a level of assuredness that must have surprised many in North London that night, but indicates what might be possible this season.

You get the feeling Postecoglou will bring up age every now and then, sometimes to praise the levels of maturity and excellence, as we saw on Saturday, and sometimes to excuse rashness or errors of judgement when mistakes occur.

This is a young Spurs team that is still coming together but the fearlessness with which they went about their business against Manchester United suggests there will be many more occasions when the new boss is able to gently chuckle and shake his head about how remarkably well his young charges are performing.

A great deal has been made about the absences at Spurs this season – up front, in goal, and perhaps even in general - but it's possible we were looking in all the wrong places.