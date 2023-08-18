Ola Aina will play "wherever" on the pitch if it means he can be involved and help the team.

The 26-year-old, who was Nottingham Forest's first signing of the summer when he joined from Torino, felt there were positives to take from their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in their first game of the new campaign.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, the defender said: "Everyone has worked hard in pre-season and they worked hard last season as well, so lots of positives from that game that we can compete. Hopefully we can do that for the rest of the season.

"A shame we couldn't get something out of the game, maybe we left it too late, but it shows that we can compete and we showed that in glimpses on Saturday against a top side. If we continue to do that throughout the season we definitely can get results and hopefully do well in this campaign."

Aina took up a position on the left side of the defence at the Emirates despite preferring to play on the right, but insisted this wasn't an issue adding: "I'm happy to play wherever, I just want to play and enjoy my football. If the gaffer wants to play me up top one day I wouldn't mind, as long as I'm on the pitch playing, so I don't mind where.

"I do work hard, try and give it 100% all the time and leave everything on the pitch. Have fun and just enjoy it."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds