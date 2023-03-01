Sacked Dons boss Goodwin in frame for United job

Brian McLauchlin & Paul Barnes

Sacked Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin could be set for a swift return to management after Dundee United turned their attention to the Irishman.

Goodwin is now the frontrunner for the Tannadice vacancy after Craig Levein ruled himself out.

Goodwin was dismissed by Aberdeen in January after a dismal run of one win in 10 that included a 6-0 defeat at Hibs and Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel.

Should he be appointed United boss before the weekend, his first game in charge will be against the Dons at Tannadice on Saturday night.

