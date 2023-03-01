Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Next Monday sees Brentford host local rivals Fulham for the first time in the top flight and there are plenty of little plot lines which those with a sense of drama or narrative might like to keep an eye on.

The keen rivalry between the two clubs has flared up during periods when the two sides would meet regularly - the 1920s, 1950s and again in the 1980s and early 1990s, when both clubs were in the third or fourth tier.

Recent history adds a little fuel to the fire of passion this season. There was the play-off final meeting three years ago when the Covid pandemic meant no-one went to the game, which Fulham won in extra time thanks to Joe Bryan.

That lonely and disappointing night at Wembley was greeted by Thomas Frank as one of fine margins and with a steely determination to start the following campaign with a desire to push on.

Push on they did and a year later with sunshine and smiles, the Bees replaced Fulham in the top flight and in doing so ended the longest run of play-off failure.

However, the rivalry was reignited at the start of this season, and if the side from TW8 need any more incentive, it will be the fact Fulham again left it late to grab a win in August.

The game spoke volumes about both clubs, both managers and what we could expect from their seasons - and tees up the return nicely.

And of course, another plot line surrounds the 'leading the line' characters in the shape of Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Toney with 14 goals in the Premier League - including an equaliser in the game at Craven Cottage - versus Mitrovic , who has 11 so far, one of which was the winner against the Bees in the 90th minute. The stage is surely set for the pair of them.

Add the backdrop of both teams being in the shake-up for a European spot and in good form, and you have a perfect setting for rivalries - collective and individual - to come to the fore.

I cannot wait.