Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: What Marsch said

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch to BBC Sport: "I feel like we were the better team. We were on top from the beginning and we created lots of chances. The first time down the pitch they get a goal.

"We are struggling to turn performances into results and we've been in this place for a while. It's hard for me to accept and it's frustrating. And I've got to find ways to change that feeling and find ways to get the results we think we deserve.

"We lost discipline a little bit and guys started running all over the place. We didn't stick to the tactical plan as we wanted to.

"In general we are struggling to get the results we feel like we deserve.

"The work and commitment on the inside has been good but from a result perspective it puts stress on the environment. I have to take responsibility on that and I do.

"I believe in these guys, I believe in their character and work rate and quality. I have to find ways to make them better.

"Obviously we know what the table situation is. The frustrating thing is to just let opponent after opponent after opponent slip away. We've got to change that dialogue. We've got to become more winners instead of finding ways to lose. That's basically now my responsibility."