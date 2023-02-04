Rangers 2-1 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale called for more control after his side earned a narrow win over Ross County to maintain his unbeaten start.

Jordan White's equaliser looked like it would grab a point at Ibrox before Borna Barisic's deflected free-kick ensured Beale's side earned three points.

"We were wasteful at times in the final third," Beale told BBC Sportsound. "On another day we should score more. I wanted to see a bit more control at times. It was a bit tense and it shouldn't be like that at Ibrox.

"It's about getting wins at the minute and building momentum. We're trying to integrate new players as well. We've played three games this week and won all three so I can't be too harsh on the lads."