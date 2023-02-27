Guardiola on form, Bristol City and Phillips
- Published
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Bristol City on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Guardiola is content with how his side are playing: "The mood is exceptional and the guys are doing everything and that is enough for me. I have the feeling many things are going to happen."
He has no time to watch other matches, even though Arsenal will play their crucial game in hand on Wednesday: "We are playing in so many. I have not had much time to watch Bristol but I will do everything to get as much information to the players. Normally, when we don't have games, I try to disconnect."
From what he has seen, though, he knows Bristol City will be a challenging opponent: "It's always tough away from home against a Championship side. They have no defeats in 12 games and that gives me a lot of info."
Kevin de Bruyne still has "a little bit of illness" but is fit to play. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be assessed in training.
City will "need" Kalvin Phillips in the remainder of the season: "Rodri is so important and is playing well but of course we need Kalvin because there are so many games. He is adapting and adjusting a little bit."