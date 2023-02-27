Guardiola on form, Bristol City and Phillips

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Bristol City on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Guardiola is content with how his side are playing: "The mood is exceptional and the guys are doing everything and that is enough for me. I have the feeling many things are going to happen."

  • He has no time to watch other matches, even though Arsenal will play their crucial game in hand on Wednesday: "We are playing in so many. I have not had much time to watch Bristol but I will do everything to get as much information to the players. Normally, when we don't have games, I try to disconnect."

  • From what he has seen, though, he knows Bristol City will be a challenging opponent: "It's always tough away from home against a Championship side. They have no defeats in 12 games and that gives me a lot of info."

  • Kevin de Bruyne still has "a little bit of illness" but is fit to play. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be assessed in training.

  • City will "need" Kalvin Phillips in the remainder of the season: "Rodri is so important and is playing well but of course we need Kalvin because there are so many games. He is adapting and adjusting a little bit."