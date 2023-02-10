Goalkeeper Konovalov leaves Livingston

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov has been allowed to leave Livingston after struggling to settle in Scotland.

The 28-year-old arrived from Rubin Kazan in January 2022 and made 11 appearances.

“It’s unfortunate that Ivan and I have come to this decision but Ivan has missed home," manager David Martindale said.

"With not a lot of first-team game time coming his way, it was the right thing to allow Ivan the opportunity to explore a move back closer to home, not just from a career perspective but for his family too."