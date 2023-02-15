'My plan is to continue at St Mirren' - Lasley

St Mirren CEO and Motherwell favourite Keith Lasley has played down the prospect of him replacing Alan Burrows in the Fir Park boardroom.

Motherwell are seeking a new CEO but Lasley has no plans to return to the club he served for so long as a player.

“I’m in a job where St Mirren have given me a fantastic opportunity," he said on BBC Sportsound. "I plan to carry out that role moving forward, it’s as simple as that. [Motherwell] will always have a huge place in my heart. It will define my football career, but my plan is to continue my job at St Mirren.

“It’s a club where we’ve got a tight staff of people that run the club. A fan-owned football club as well. We all want the same thing - a club that’s immersed in the community, one that develops its own players, and one that produces results the fans can be proud of.

“We’re determined to be at the heart of Paisley and Renfrewshire. Involved in good causes, schools, local community projects, and doing what we can to help local people.

"It’s the core vision of what we want to do moving forward. Obviously allied to that, we want to develop boys and girls through the academy into the first teams."