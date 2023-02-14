AC Milan v Tottenham: Team news

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte, who returned to the dugout on Saturday after gallbladder surgery, is missing three key midfielders and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the first leg of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended, while Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season with a knee injury and Yves Bissouma needs an operation to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Conte says the answer lies "in house" and said he would put his "trust" in Oliver Skipp, 22, and Pape Matar Sarr, 20, as replacements in the centre of midfield.

Who will make Spurs' starting XI?