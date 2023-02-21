Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

The defeat by Bournemouth could have a massive say come the end of the season, with other results going against Wolves at the weekend too.

Julen Lopetegui's side struggled to break down a resilient Cherries team, who were probably fair value for the three points going off their second-half performance.

Wolves’ front three are still relatively new to the Premier League and will take time to adapt but, for now, it doesn’t feel like the dynamic is clicking between them - with only Adama Traore really shining in the past few weeks.

Pablo Sarabia looks an intelligent player and Matheus Cunha looks good too, but there’s still question marks around whether the Brazilian is the archetypal number nine Wolves have been seeking since Raul Jimenez’s injury.

The club have obviously identified Cunha as that man, but many fans - including myself - feel he would be best deployed alongside someone, rather than being used as a lone forward.