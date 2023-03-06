Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani submitted his bid for Manchester United last month - but what do we know about him?

The answer is not very little, as discovered by the BBC's new podcast How To Buy A Football Club: Manchester United.

Adam Crafton, football reporter at The Athletic, has been investigating his background and motivations and tells the podcast that much of it is unclear.

"People close to him say he plays five aside football in a Manchester United shirt and that he is a lifelong fan," said Crafton.

"The PR people looking after the bid says this is a private bid from a private individual through a private foundation.

"There are a few flaws and questions that derive from that - where is the money coming from? On the surface, Sheikh Jassim does not look like someone who has earned that wealth through his career."

Sheikh Jassim is the son of former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, a man Crafton describes as "seriously wealthy".

He recently told a US TV programme that he is "not a football fan" and that interest in United comes from his sons.

How might Gary Neville and David Beckham fit into this narrative?

What about accusations of sportswashing?

And why might being purchased by a nation-state be preferable to a private equity takeover?

