David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s final game of the season at Brighton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes confirmed Said Benrahma should be fit to play but Issa Diop is “not quite right”.

He has not yet decided if Mark Noble will start in his last game for West Ham: “Mark’s played well enough to play in the team and be involved so if the right opportunity comes along, then yes, but I’ll only do what I think’s right to get the best result.”

On West Ham’s season as a whole: “Having already got European football is a huge plus for us and a great achievement. We’ve been able to maintain this season – despite 12 extra matches in the Europa League – and I hope we can build on it for next season as well.”

He has already been planning for the future: “I’ve never stopped thinking about the future and growing the club. I want things better around the training ground and the stadium. There are lots of things I want to build and we hope we’ll be able to add to what we’ve got for next season.”

He has a lot of respect for Brighton: “I like Graham Potter’s work and their model is really good. It’s good to see clubs who do it in different ways. They’ve always been tough for us and we’re well aware of that.”

