Klopp on Fabinho's injury, the FA Cup final and 'delivering for our people'

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Fabinho “will definitely back for the Champions League final”, and possibly before.

Having never won the FA Cup before, Klopp said: "We are really looking forward to this opportunity. The boys worked their socks off to arrive here."

He said "luck was on our side" in the Carabao Cup final penalty shootout and he expects another difficult test against Thomas Tuchel's side.

He added: "We know how good Chelsea are and we expect another tough one. It’s the FA Cup final and both teams will go with all they have."

Klopp said they want to win another trophy and "deliver for our people".

If they beat Chelsea, Klopp said his side can't celebrate because of another match on Tuesday: "We will play Southampton instead of possible parade."

