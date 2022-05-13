Lampard on injuries, Brentford and the final push

Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Fabian Delph will miss out on Sunday's game because of a "small muscle injury".

Lampard says Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek "could" be available to face Brentford, and added: "Van de Beek is getting closer - I would like to think he could be involved on Sunday."

He said that having an extra day in between games has allowed him to give his players the day off on Thursday to spend time with friends and family and away from each other.

On the Bees, he said: "Full credit to them, they’re a hard team to analyse due to the flexibility in their team. They’re on particularly good form at the moment and they deserve their place in the Premier League."

He described Christian Eriksen as a "big threat" and added: "He’s come back and shown his quality instantly. Fair play to him on so many levels, he’s a top-class player."

On the final three games and securing safety, he said: "The next game is absolutely crucial. We’re not done, we’re not over the line - the minute you switch off this game can be finished."

Lampard says Dele Alli needs to continue "training hard, staying focused and fighting for the opportunity" to play.

