Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Eddie Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to BBC Sport: "Big turnaround from that game [defeat at Arsenal in his first game in the dugout]. That was a really frustrating day. We left the stadium that day in a difficult moment. We knew we had a massive second half of the season. Luckily the players responded brilliantly to the challenge.

"This was the best performance since my arrival.

"The motivation was personal pride and performing in front of our supporters and leaving on a good note into the summer.

"We were very aggressive, good physically. It's not an easy game, Arsenal are top quality. Credit to the players.

"We knew this was something we hadn't achieved - getting something against the top six. In the future we'll have to compete against these teams. We have to have confidence we can win anywhere. This will help us today."