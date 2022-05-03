Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side will have to perform even better than in the first leg against Real Madrid if they want to qualify for successive Champions League finals.

City have the advantage after their thrilling 4-3 win in the first leg, but know the threat Real can pose after their recent comebacks against Paris St-Germain and Chelsea in the competition.

"Probably we have to be better," Guardiola said. "But, at the same time, I would like to tell you one thing: we could play much worse and win, and nobody can deny my assessment is right.

"Nobody knows. Football is unpredictable. Sometimes you get what you don't deserve; sometimes you don't get what you deserve. We have to perform incredibly well and win the game.

"I don't know what's going to happen. The selection will be to try to win the game.

"There are moments when you train really badly before the game and then put in an exceptional performance, or you train really well and the guys do badly."