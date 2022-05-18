Your views: 'We can challenge for Europe next year'

PA Media

We asked you for your views on whether this has been Brighton's best ever season and some happy fans have got in touch.

Here is a snapshot of your views:

Paul: It’s been a great season for BHA - to finish in the top half and not have to fight relegation is a great result. While not doing so well at home, I think the Manchester United game was a relief and to score four goals, when it could have been more, was a tremendous result for us. One more thing to say: up the Albion and bring on next season!

Des: Brilliant season, very happy. We'll see what happens in the summer transfer window, but hopefully we can keep our players and add a striker and a spare defender and then bring through a few of our young’uns! What I don't want is the greedy big franchise clubs (who aren't really proper clubs nowadays) to buy out our team.

James: Massive overachievement, incredibly happy with how our season has gone. Top-half finish on the cards, no relegation concerns and, of course, potentially finishing above rivals Palace. If we invest smartly this summer, by signing a good striker and replacing departing first-team players, there's no reason we can't challenge for Europe next season!