We asked you for your views on whether this has been Brighton's best ever season and some happy fans have got in touch.

Here is a snapshot of your views:

Paul: It’s been a great season for BHA - to finish in the top half and not have to fight relegation is a great result. While not doing so well at home, I think the Manchester United game was a relief and to score four goals, when it could have been more, was a tremendous result for us. One more thing to say: up the Albion and bring on next season!

Des: Brilliant season, very happy. We'll see what happens in the summer transfer window, but hopefully we can keep our players and add a striker and a spare defender and then bring through a few of our young’uns! What I don't want is the greedy big franchise clubs (who aren't really proper clubs nowadays) to buy out our team.

James: Massive overachievement, incredibly happy with how our season has gone. Top-half finish on the cards, no relegation concerns and, of course, potentially finishing above rivals Palace. If we invest smartly this summer, by signing a good striker and replacing departing first-team players, there's no reason we can't challenge for Europe next season!