Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple may be over, but Liverpool helped to make it another dramatic finale on the final day of another incredible Premier League campaign.

Not many Reds fans expected Manchester City to drop points - and they didn’t. But few anticipated that their victory against Aston Villa would be fuelled by such an outrageous comeback.

The Anfield air was filled with tension. The shredded nerves of the fans heightening the sense of anxiety. Pedro Neto’s early goal for Wolves wasn’t in the script, but Sadio Mane’s composed finish midway through the first half had levelled things up.

The scoreline was 1-1 as Liverpool launched wave after wave of attacks on the Wolves goal.

Suddenly City were trailing to Villa as Jurgen Klopp’s team poured forward. Then amazingly Phillipe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 in front.

A Liverpool goal looked inevitable and that would mean Pep Guardiola’s men would need three goals in the final 15 minutes.

As Wolves continued to defend for their lives at Anfield, the news began to filter through that the pendulum was swinging at the Etihad Stadium.

So much did it swing, in fact, that by the time Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front, the Manchester City revival was complete.

Andy Robertson’s low crisp finish late on added a more realistic feel to the shoreline, but it was all to no avail.

Manchester City the Premier League champions yet again. Yet again they’ve beaten Liverpool by a point.

The levels of consistency between these two title rivals is off the scale. Their Premier League records over the past four seasons are staggering:

Manchester City - played 152, points won 358

Liverpool - played 152, points won 357

Those remarkable statistics underline just how far ahead of the rest of the pack these two very special teams are.

With two domestic trophies already won and a European Cup final still to come greatness still beckons for this fabulous Liverpool team.